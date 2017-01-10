Man accused of assaulting woman after asking for help to fix flat tire

Brandon Eugene Gibbs (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – An Iredell County man is in jail after deputies say he lured a woman into his home and assaulted her multiple times.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported assault in the 800 block of Chal Drive on January 7. After an investigation, deputies learned that Brandon Eugene Gibbs, 34, of Stony Point, had outstanding warrants for second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, and misdemeanor larceny.

Deputies say that the warrants stemmed from an incident that happened on January 5. Detectives were investigating a report from a female victim who told authorities that Gibbs lured her into his home after saying he needed help with a flat tire. The woman alleged that she was dragged into his home and assaulted multiple times.

Deputies took Gibbs into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond.

