Man accused of breaking into Independence HS

Jay Choi (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Thursday morning after they said he broke into Independence High School.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an alarm call from the school around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found Jay Choi, 26, and arrested him. Choi was charged with breaking and entering.

No further details were provided by CMPD.

