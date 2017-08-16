Man accused of breaking into Independence HS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Thursday morning after they said he broke into Independence High School.
According to CMPD, officers responded to an alarm call from the school around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found Jay Choi, 26, and arrested him. Choi was charged with breaking and entering.
No further details were provided by CMPD.
