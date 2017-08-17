Man accused of choking girlfriend during argument over car keys

Marty Lane West (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A Mooresville man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he strangled his girlfriend during an argument

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Foursquare Road in Mooresville on August 6. When deputies arrived, they were told the suspect, Marty Lane West, 46, got into an argument with his girlfriend over car keys that turned physical.

Investigators said that after a struggle, the victim was able to free herself from West and left the home. Detectives said that West shoved the victim against a wall before grabbing her by the neck and shoving his forearm into her throat, choking her.

West was arrested and charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He was given a combined $10,000 bond on both charges.

© 2017 WCNC.COM