Man accused of raping girlfriend's daughter

Troy Garret. (Credit: Rock Hill Police)

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Rock Hill Police say a 16-year-old was raped at knifepoint by her mother's boyfriend.

Troy Garret, 38, was still behind bars with no bond Monday after he allegedly forcibly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s teenage daughter.

And while you might think something like that could never happen in your home, experts say you should think again.



“A lot of individuals think that sexual assault and rape happens by a stranger-- like you're walking down an alley and that's how it happens-- but a lot of the time, a majority of the time, it's by someone that you know, by someone that they trust, someone in the home,” said Jaquelin Rodriquez, who works for the nonprofit Safe Passage.

The organization, based in York County, helps survivors of sexual assault, including-- and too often-- children and teens.



“They're feeling guilty, feeling shame they might feel like it's their fault,” Rodriquez said.



Garret faces charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Garret had been living with the victim and her mother for several months.



“It's someone they trust, someone they didn't think was going to hurt them,” Rodriquez said.



In fact, statistics show a child whose mother is living with a man who is not the child’s father is 33 times more likely to suffer abuse.



And children of single parents had 77% greater risk of being harmed by physical abuse.



Rodriquez says all parents need to pay close attention to their child’s behavior and encourage open conversation.



“Sleeping too much or not enough, having nightmares, they might be eating too much or eating less than what they usually do, just those different changes in their behavior are the biggest signs,” she explained.

“Just make sure they know they can come to you with anything and everything.”



You can learn more about Safe Passage by clicking here.

You can also call their 24-hour hotline anonymously at (803) 329-2800

