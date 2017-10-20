Man accused of sexually assaulting young girls facing more charges

Ivan Dawkins (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls in his care is now facing more charges.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 43-year-old Ivan Dawkins is facing eight additional charges, including attempted first-degree statutory rape, sex offense by a substitute parent, and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

CMPD arrested Dawkins on October 15 after a witness called 911 after allegedly seeing him assault two girls. The alleged assault occurred in the 1400 block of Armory Drive in Elizabeth. Dawkins was initially charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.

Detectives said additional charges may be forthcoming against Dawkins.

