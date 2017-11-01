Man accused of slamming dog against his car by its collar

Brady Blymiller. Photo submitted by Union County Sheriff's Office.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies charged a 26-year-old Waxhaw man for animal cruelty Tuesday afternoon.

According to a witness, Brady Blymiller grabbed a dog by the collar and violently slammed her against his vehicle. The witness attempted to obtain Blymiller’s license tag number but he pulled out behind the witness’ car and aggressively pursued her vehicle toward Wesley Chapel.

The witness contacted 911 and reported the incident to county officials. According to the witness, Blymiller, at one point, pulled up next to her car and attempted to run her off the road.

Union County Sheriff’s Deputies located and stopped the suspect vehicle and identified Blymiller as the driver.

Deputies say the dog, later identified as a 1-year-old named "Annie," appeared to be sore but did not suffer serious injuries. Annie did not belong to Blymiller but rather a female acquaintance.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Blymiller was also charged with driving while license revoked.

Deputies are making arrangements for Annie to be reunited with her family.

