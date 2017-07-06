Man accused of strangling woman in east Charlotte

Colton Threadgill (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in east Charlotte arrested a man after they say he strangled a woman at their home Thursday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a domestic violence incident at an apartment in the 8300 block of Parkland Circle off W.T. Harris Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Colton Threadgill, strangled a woman before firing a gun into the ground when she started to leave the home.

Officers were able to get the victim to safety after arriving at the scene. According to CMPD Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Andrew Harris, a brief standoff ensued between officers and Threadgill, who was taken into custody without further incident. CMPD said the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Threadgill was charged with assault on a female, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and felony assault by strangulation.

