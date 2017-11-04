Man accused of using ice cream truck to lure, assault kids

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah. Photo via WRAL. (Photo: Custom)

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) — Durham police on Saturday said a man is accused of using an ice cream truck to lure and sexually assault children surrendered to authorities.

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, 51, was charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, according to previous reports. He was jailed under a $1 million bond.

The alleged incidents happened on Oct. 22 in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road and on Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Junction Road.

