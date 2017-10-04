Man allegedly sets fire during domestic dispute, leads to police standoff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is waking up behind bars Thursday morning following a late night stand off with police.

The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Castlehill Road in southwest Gastonia Wednesday evening, shortly before 11 p.m. However, the standoff originated from a call regarding a fire.

The fire was put out in minutes by the Gastonia Fire Department. Police told NBC Charlotte the fire was allegedly set by a man inside the home following a domestic dispute between the man and a woman. The woman had to be rescued from the home after the fire was put out.

The man stayed inside, refusing to come out, which led to a standoff with authorities. Eventually he was taken into custody.

Authorities have not released any of the identities of those involved.

