Man arrested after allegedly filming himself while speeding with child in backseat

Damon Pratt (Photo: CMPD) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly filming himself on his phone while speeding with his child in the vehicle.

Damon Pratt, 28, was arrested and charged Tuesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Pratt was driving over 100 mph while filming himself.

Authorities say Pratt's child was in the backseat and was put in "substantial risk of physical injuries" due to the suspect's actions.

