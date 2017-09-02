Man arrested after stabbing in Monroe

Via the Union County Sheriff's Office

MONROE, N.C. -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday evening.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call around 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Salmon River Drive.

A 63-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to CMC Main where he is in critical condition.

Upon investigation officers determined the victim was visiting his estranged wife and got into a confrontation with Roger Wayne Roberts, 52.

Roberts stabbed the victim multiple times and fled the scene in a car, according to police.

Officers were able to locate Roberts' residence and take him into custody without incident.

Roberts has been charged with of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, domestic violence protective order violation and communicating threats. He is being held in Union County jail.

