Man arrested at Charlotte Douglas after TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on

Major Pierce (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- TSA officers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport prevented a man from carrying a loaded gun into the airport Wednesday.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Major Pierce was stopped by TSA officers Wednesday at a TSA checkpoint. TSA officers said they detected a loaded .45 caliber handgun in Pierce's carry-on bag along the conveyor belt.

TSA contacted CMPD who questioned Pierce and arrested him on a local charge of carrying a weapon on airport property.

This was the 36 gun TSA has found so far in 2017 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Additionally, the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

© 2017 WCNC.COM