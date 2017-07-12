WCNC
Man arrested for allegedly setting girlfriend's trailer on fire with pets inside

WCNC 11:37 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A Charlotte man has been arrested and charged for setting his girlfriend's house on fire with her pets inside, officials say.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued for Gregory James Carson after he was suspected of burning a trailer on BJ Drive in Conover. 

Pets of the suspect's girlfriends were inside the trailer when it went up in flames and did not survive the fire, authorities say. 

 

