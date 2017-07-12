Man arrested for allegedly setting girlfriend's trailer on fire with pets inside

Gregory James Carson (Photo: Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A Charlotte man has been arrested and charged for setting his girlfriend's house on fire with her pets inside, officials say.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued for Gregory James Carson after he was suspected of burning a trailer on BJ Drive in Conover.

Pets of the suspect's girlfriends were inside the trailer when it went up in flames and did not survive the fire, authorities say.

