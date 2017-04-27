Man arrested for having AR-15 at school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday for having a weapons at Providence High School.
According to police, Calvin Speedtheodore Glaser was arrested after school for having an AR-15, a pistol and marijuana.
Glaser is schedule to appear in court Thursday at 1 p.m.
Arrested yesterday- AFTER school was released. @WCNC https://t.co/vc2rjtCOX0— Evan West (@TV_Evan) April 27, 2017
