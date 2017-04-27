WCNC
Man arrested for having AR-15 at school

April 27, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday for having a weapons at Providence High School.

According to police, Calvin Speedtheodore Glaser was arrested after school for having an AR-15, a pistol and marijuana.

Glaser is schedule to appear in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

