Man arrested for murder in Burke Co.

Via the Burke County Sheriff's Office

MORGANTON, N.C. -- A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing a man on Friday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 4459 Bill Epley Avenue in Morganton.

Officers and medics responded to a call and found the victim, Jimmy Ray Causby, suffering from stab wounds. He later died at the scene.

Following an investigation, Gerald Dean Buff, 61, was arrested and charged with murder.

Buff is being held without bond and will be in court on Monday, October 9.

© 2017 WCNC.COM