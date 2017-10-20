Man arrested near northeast Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A northeast Charlotte elementary school was placed on a temporary lockdown due to police activity Friday afternoon, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a suspect with an outstanding warrant was pulled over on I-85 north near Ridge Road. The suspect jumped and ran from the vehicle into a wooded area, forcing officials to put Stoney Creek Elementary on lockdown during their search.

A CMPD K9 officer located the suspect, who was bit by the officer. Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

