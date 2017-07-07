Man breaks deputy's hand after leading police on chase with four-wheeler

David Alan Webb (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A Lincoln County man is in jail after deputies said he led police in pursuit on a four-wheeler before crashing into a utility pole.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised that a Lincolnton Police officer was trailing a four-wheeler along Country Club Road a little after midnight Thursday night. Deputies then spotted the four-wheeler, which was being driven by a rider in black clothing with a white helmet and black backpack.

When law enforcement attempted to stop the ATV, deputies said the four-wheeler sped away, reaching speeds up to 55 mph before the rider turned and crashed into a utility pole on Atlantic Lane. The rider jumped from the ATV and ran to a nearby trail in the woods before throwing his helmet at a deputy, breaking his hand.

After a brief struggle, the ATV rider, identified as 32-year-old David Alan Webb, was taken into custody. He was charged with one count of speeding to elude arrest and one count each of driving while license revoked, resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer, and assault on a government official. He was placed in the Lincoln County Jail under a $37,000 bond.

© 2017 WCNC.COM