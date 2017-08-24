Man caught with loaded handgun at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Wednesday after TSA found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
According to TSA, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in Checkpoint A. The suspect, who has not been identified, was found with a loaded .45 caliber handgun.
TSA officials found the firearm when the man’s bag passed through the X-ray machine at the checkpoint. Police were notified and the man was arrested on a charge of carrying a weapon on airport property.
TSA officers have detected 36 firearms at Charlotte checkpoints this year. In 2016, TSA agents found 54 firearms at Charlotte Douglas.
