John David Wasse, Via Iredell Sheriff's Office

STATESVILLE, N.C. - A man has been arrested by Iredell Sheriff's Office deputies following an investigation into multiple reports of sexual abuse on a 10-year-old girl across the Carolinas last year.

John David Wasse, 51, is alleged to have had inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor girl over a 4-month period from August to November of 2016.

The first incidents reported to police occurred when Wasse lived in Iredell County.

During the investigation, the child disclosed that the sexual abuse not only occurred in Iredell County, but also in Charlotte, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A report was also made with those law enforcement agencies concerning the allegations.

Wasse was arrested and charged with one felony count of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and was given a $25,000 secured bond. Wasse has also been charged and arrested for the allegations against him in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He is currently out on bond on the charges in Myrtle Beach.

The Iredell man also has a prior conviction of violation of a Domestic Violence Protective Order.

Wasse was expected to have his first appearance in court Tuesday.

