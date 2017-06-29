Man charged in chase that crossed two counties

Joshua Allen Jubin (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A Morganton man was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase that ended in Caldwell County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Joshua Allen Jubin was charged with flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official in connection with the chase that started in Morganton.

Investigators said Burke County narcotics detectives were investigating drug activity on Mill Race Road when they saw a white Nissan Maxima leave a suspected drug house and run a stop sign. When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, deputies said the driver refused to pull over and led them on a chase into Caldwell County.

Deputies said that Jubin stopped the car and ran from authorities. Investigators say there are multiple pending charges against Jubin in connection with the incident.

