Man charged in connection with south Charlotte carjacking

Jerry McCorey (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man in connection with a carjacking in south Charlotte Monday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 2200 block of Park Road around 11:30 p.m. A short while later, officers located a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle provided by a witness.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, investigators said the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a chase before jumping out of the vehicle at South Clarkson Street and I-77.

Officers were able to apprehend one of the suspects, identified as 27-year-old Jerry McCorey. McCorey was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police said the second suspect was not located by officers at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect at large is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

