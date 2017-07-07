Man charged in connection with southeast Charlotte sexual assault

Malcolm Mitchell (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a southeast Charlotte sexual assault.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported sexual assault in the 6800 block of Monroe Road a little before midnight on June 18. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the victim, who told them she left work and was walking down Wallace Road to a bus stop when a man approached her.

The victim said the man pulled a handgun and forced her behind a building where he sexually assaulted her before he let her go. She then called 911, according to police.

Officers and CMPD K9 units were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

On June 27, a CMPD officer saw a vehicle that matched a suspect description and conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Malcolm Mitchell, was arrested for a traffic violation, police said. Detectives confirmed Mitchell as the suspect in the sexual assault case and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Mitchell was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted robbery, three counts of first-degree sexual offense, and first-degree attempted sexual offense. He is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

