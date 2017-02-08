Man charged in connection with string of apartment burglaries

James Murray (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man they say is responsible for breaking and entering at least 10 apartment leasing offices across Charlotte.

According to CMPD, 20-year-old James Murray took money from several apartment complex offices after smashing the office’s glass to gain entry.

Detectives received their first tip in September of 2016. On February 2, detectives identified a Jaguar X-series vehicle that was seen in the area of an apartment burglary that day. Investigators said the suspect was seen wearing a Ghostbusters sweatshirt with stripes on the sleeve in many of the burglaries.

On Monday, February 6, officers in northeast Charlotte located the suspect Jaguar. Police say Murray was driving the vehicle and that officers located money orders connected to a burglary from the same day. Police also found a hammer and the Ghostbusters sweatshirt seen in the prior incidents.

Police say that Murray confessed to wearing the sweatshirt during multiple burglaries and admitted to multiple apartment office burglaries.

CMPD listed the following apartment complexes as being impacted by Murray’s crimes:

Hamilton Square Apartments (6017 Williams Road)

Eagle Woods Apartments (6110 Forest Glen Road)

Parkland Commons (8301 Parkland Circle)

Green Rock Estates (7259 Point Lake Drive)

Oasis at Regal Oaks (6701 English Hills Drive)

Forest Hills Apartments (5603 Farm Pond Land)

The Hamptons Apartments (8415 University Station Circle)

The Timbers Apartments (3317 Magnolia Hill Drive)

Pleasant View Apartments (8225 Pence Road)

Ashley Place Apartments (5706 Electra Land)

