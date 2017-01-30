Man charged in Matthews Subway robberies

Jamir Slagle. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Jail)

MATTHEWS, N.C. -- A concerned citizen's call about a suspicious person lying on a park bench led authorities to their suspect in two recent robberies in Matthews.

Monday morning, Matthews Police received word that a man was lying on a park bench and acting suspiciously. Officers responded and found the man to be in possession of marijuana and he was placed under arrest.

Officers then realized the suspect, 20-year-old Jamir Slagle, matched the description of the suspect in two recent robberies of the Subway on Matthews Station Street.

After interviewing Slagle, detectives charged him in connection to the Subway robberies and transported him to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

