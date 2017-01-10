Man charged in October murder case

Samuel Antoine Smith. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a mid-October murder case.

Samuel Antoine Smith, 24, is charged with murdering Larry Dean Bowden, 64.

Bowden was found suffering gunshot wounds, lying in the middle of the road in the 900 block of North Tryon Street on October 5 around 1 a.m. He was taken to Presbyterian hospital where he later died.

Smith was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder.

