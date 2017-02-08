SC man charged with arson in Gastonia

Tony Franks (Photo: Gastonia Police Department)

GASTONIA, N.C. – Authorities in Gaston County have charged a man with arson in connection with a Tuesday morning house fire.

Tony Franks, 57, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, was charged with Arson Tuesday after police say he set fire to an empty house in the 2400 block of Milton Avenue. According to a report filed by the Gastonia Police Department, $70,000 in damage was done during the fire, which resulted in the home being declared a total loss.

Authorities are still investigating a fire that happened about an hour before on Collinston Drive. No charges have been filed in connection with that incident.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

