Man charged with breaking into Salisbury pharmacy

Shawn Everett Hager (Photo: Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, N.C. – A Rowan County man was arrested after police said he broke into a pharmacy Tuesday morning.

According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to Moose Pharmacy in the 1400 block of West Innes Street a little before 8 a.m. in reference to an armed person. Witnesses told police the suspect shot out the front glass of the store before going inside and leaving with pharmacy products.

The suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Shawn Everett Hager, of Faith, drove away in a green van, according to police. Police later found Hager at his home. Hager was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, injury to real property and discharging a weapon in city limits.

