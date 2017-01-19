Man charged with DWI after crashing into CMPD cruiser

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in southwest Charlotte charged a man with DWI after he allegedly ran a red light and slammed into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser early Friday.

According to CMPD, officer John Griffin was traveling west on Tyvola Road a little after midnight when he reached the intersection of Old Pineville Road. Lance Owens, 25, was driving north on Old Pineville Road at the same time. Witnesses told police that Owens ran a red light, hitting Griffin’s patrol car.

Griffin was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

Owens was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI, resist/obstruct/delay, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. CMPD also arrested the passenger of Owens’ car, 22-year-old Jevail Owens. Police say that he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest on charges that were unrelated to the crash.

