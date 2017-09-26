Man charged with east Charlotte shooting

Anson Carter (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in an east Charlotte home Tuesday night.

According to CMPD, Anson Carter, 39, shot a person and took several items from a home in the 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said that Carter prevented the victims from leaving and moved one person at gunpoint.

Officers said Carter was also found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

CMPD said the victim suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening after being shot in the foot.

