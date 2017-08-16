Man charged with first degree murder after allegedly shooting woman in face

David Wayne Conn (Photo: Lincoln County Sherriff's Office) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A Lincoln County man has been charged with first degree murder after he allegedly shot a woman in the face Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sherriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to 48-year-old David Wayne Conn's home in Denver around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When officials arrived, they said they found the victim at a nearby residence with a gunshot wound in her face. Officials said she had been shot with a .25 caliber pistol while sitting in her car. She was transported to the hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

Deputies located Conn in a nearby horse trailer he was living in. Conn initially told authorities that he shot Josephine Ann Brown, 44, after she pointed a gun at him. However, officials said Conn later said he shot her without provocation.

Conn has been charged with first degree murder and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond. He is expected to have his first court appearance Wednesday.

