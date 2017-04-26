Man charged with leaving toddler in car arrested again

Keiyeen Mynx Hijin (Photo: Salisbury Police)

SALISBURY, N.C. -- A man has been charged with child abuse after leaving an 18-month-old girl alone in a car at a Salisbury auto dealership, and police say he has done the same thing before.

Police found the little girl in an SUV that had been brought in for servicing at a Salisbury Ford dealership on Tuesday.

Inside the dealership, police arrested 30-year-old Keiyenne Hijin, who also uses the name Geoffrey Robeson and charged him with child abuse.

Keiyeen Mynx Hijin (Photo: Salisbury Police)

Man arrested for leaving child in car at Salisbury dealership. It's the second time he's been charged. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/jYQf2ZNRix — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) April 26, 2017

At his Salisbury home today, his mother Bertha Mae Hairston said the girl was OK and her son just forgot about her.

"He forgot, that's all," Hairston said.

Salisbury Police say it's not the first time its happened. Two months ago, investigators say Hijin left a child in a car while he went inside a Salisbury gym to work out.

A witness said at the time the girl was inside the vehicle with the doors unlocked for about an hour.

Asked how the same thing could happen twice, Hairston said, "I don't know. I don't want to talk about it."

A neighbor who lives across the street, Mary Moore said, "I just think it's wrong. There are too many children dying being left in cars."

American Automobile Association says so far this year, five children have died after being let in vehicles and summer has not even started yet.

Said Moore, "If you don't want your child, give it somebody who does."

Hijin is due in court to answer the charge on June 6.

© 2017 WCNC.COM