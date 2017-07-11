Man charged with local Uber driver's murder to make first court appearance Wednesday

Diontray Adams (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One of the men charged in connection to the murder of a local Uber driver will make his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Diontray Adams, 25, has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and murder after the body of 44-year-old Marlo Medina-Chevez was found following a long search by authorities.

Medina-Chevez was reported missing May 21, after family members say he left for work Saturday night to pick up a client. His body was found nearly a week later in a wooded area of Rock Hill.

Police arrested Adams as well as James Stevens, 20, and charged both with armed robbery, kidnapping and murder.

Adams will be making his first court appearance in the Mecklenburg County Court Wednesday.

© 2017 WCNC.COM