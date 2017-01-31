WCNC
Man charged with muder in connection with Rock Hill shooting

WCNC 9:21 AM. EST January 31, 2017

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in December.

Dwayne Fitzgerald Sims, 52, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after investigators determined that he was responsible for the death of 37-year-old Jerry Howard.

According to police, Sims left Howard for dead in the street after shooting him multiple times with a 9mm handgun.

Howard’s wife said her husband was shot and left “in the street like a dog.”

Sims is being held without bond. 

