Man charged with muder in connection with Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in December.
Dwayne Fitzgerald Sims, 52, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after investigators determined that he was responsible for the death of 37-year-old Jerry Howard.
According to police, Sims left Howard for dead in the street after shooting him multiple times with a 9mm handgun.
Howard’s wife said her husband was shot and left “in the street like a dog.”
Sims is being held without bond.
