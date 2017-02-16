Man charged with murder after leading CMPD on chase

Jaquan Dosdos (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD has charged a man with murder after he led them on a chase that ended in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon when they discovered a white Chrysler 300 that matched the description of a vehicle used in the murder of 58-year-old David Eadie.

The driver, 23-year-old Jaquan Dosdos, refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that began on Bradford Drive near Freedom Drive. The pursuit ended in west Charlotte on John Crosland Way when Dosdos was involved in a single-vehicle accident. He was taken to CMC and then transported to police headquarters.

Police say they found a handgun that was inside the vehicle while Dosdos was leading them on a pursuit.

After interviewing him, homicide detectives charged Dosdos with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his role in the murder of Eadie.

Eadie was killed Tuesday evening. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 5:55 p.m. and found Eadie with an apparent gunshot wound on the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

