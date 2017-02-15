Man charged with murder of newspaper delivery man

Roger Best (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man with the murder of a man delivering newspapers in uptown.

According to CMPD, Roger Best, 22, has been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Walter Scott, Jr., who was shot and killed while delivering newspapers near Romare Bearden Park Wednesday morning.

Investigators say that Best was the man who flagged down officers near the intersection of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Tryon Street, telling them he had been shot. Detectives obtained warrants on Best for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the shooting of Scott.Jr.

Police say that Best is currently being treated for his injuries sustained in the incident and that once he’s released from the hospital, he’ll be taken to jail.

CMPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

