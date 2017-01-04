Man charged with north Charlotte bank robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man in connection with a string of bank robberies in Charlotte.

According to CMPD, Thomas Hammond, 51, entered the Fifth Third Bank on JM Keyenes Drive in northeast Charlotte December 30 and handed an employee a note demanding money. Investigators say he left the bank before receiving any money.

Police say that Hammond then entered the Woodforest Bank inside the Walmart store on North Tryon Street around 4 p.m. that same day. Detectives say that he demanded money from a clerk, received the money, and left the bank.

On Tuesday, CMPD officers obtained warrants for Hammond’s arrest and took him into custody without incident. He has been charged with common law robbery and attempted common law robbery.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

