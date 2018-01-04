Man charged with October murder in east Charlotte

Chrishna Fimbo (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in east Charlotte last October.

According to CMPD, Chrishna Fimbo, 19, was identified by detectives as the suspect in the homicide of Preston Scott Coffey on October 24. Coffey was found shot to death inside a business on Amity Court.

On Thursday, CMPD obtained warrants against Fimbo for murder, attempted robbery, and second-degree kidnapping. He was already in the custody of deputies in Cleveland County on unrelated charges. During an interview with CMPD detectives, investigators alleged that Fimbo confessed to Coffey’s murder.

