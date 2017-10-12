Man charged with peeping in north Charlotte apartment

(Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man after they said he was peeping at a woman inside a north Charlotte apartment building.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 4300 block of Montgomery Gardens Drive a little before 6 a.m. The victim told police the suspect was looking into her home through a window. When police arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Kinte Cathey, 39, looking inside the apartment through a window.

Cathey was taken into custody without incident. CMPD charged Cathey with secret peeping.

