Man charged with robbing, sexually assaulting NC couple held on $5M bond

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A man arrested in Philadelphia for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a man and woman in Wilmington is being held on $5 million bond before a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that court records show that 19-year-old Titus Nafis Lee of Wilmington is in the New Hanover County Jail after U.S. marshals arrested him Dec. 7, 2016.

He's facing two counts each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape and other charges.

Police say a man burst into an apartment on Nov. 22, 2016, assaulted a couple inside, then forced them to drive to an ATM and withdraw money. Police say the victims and the man then returned to their apartment where the victims were sexually assaulted.

A 27-year-old woman also faces charges.

