Man charged with sexually assaulting 3 minors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a man after detectives said he sexually assaulted three minors.
According to CMPD, Robert Byam was charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, and one count of a sex offender using a social website.
Investigators told NBC Charlotte that Byam and the victims knew each other and that the ages of Byam’s victims are 13, 7, and 6 years old, respectively.
Byam was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
