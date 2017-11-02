Man charged with sexually assaulting 3 minors

Robert Byam (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a man after detectives said he sexually assaulted three minors.

According to CMPD, Robert Byam was charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, and one count of a sex offender using a social website.

Investigators told NBC Charlotte that Byam and the victims knew each other and that the ages of Byam’s victims are 13, 7, and 6 years old, respectively.

Byam was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

