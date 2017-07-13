Man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

Gilbert Donald List Jr. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A Stanley man is in jail after deputies say he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl last year.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a possible sexual assault against a child earlier this month. Investigators said the victim was nine years old and related to the suspect.

The suspect, 67-year-old Gilbert Donald List Jr., admitted to detectives that he assaulted the child on multiple occasions. List was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $40,000 bond.

© 2017 WCNC.COM