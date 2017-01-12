Man charged with theft, selling of stolen guns

Thomas Owen King, 31 (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A Huntersville man was charged after Lincoln County authorities say he broke into a home and stole more than $3,000 worth of guns and ammunition.

Thomas Owen King, 31, was served warrants for breaking and entering a building, larceny of firearms, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses, and possession by a felon of firearms. All of the charges are felonies.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported break-in at a home in the 3500 block of Stoney Ridge Road in Lincolnton on January 2. When authorities arrived at the home, the owner told them that five guns and ammunition were taken during the incident. The suspect allegedly kicked in a door to gain entry.

On January 6, a detective in Charlotte contacted Lincoln County investigators regarding serial numbers on some weapons that the Charlotte detective’s friend had purchased. The guns came back as stolen from the Lincoln County incident. Detectives then contacted the purchaser, who said he bought the guns and some ammunition the same afternoon as the reported break-in.

The man who purchased the weapons identified King as the seller. He said he’s known King for several years. Three guns and a box of ammunition were recovered and returned to the original owner.

King was being held in the Iredell County Jail on unrelated charges when he was served warrants in Lincoln County. He’s since been moved into the custody of Lincoln County deputies under a $30,000 bond.

