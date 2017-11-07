Man charged with toddler's murder surrenders to police

Marquis Julius Graham (Photo: Gaston County Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The man accused of the murder of a Gaston County 2-year-old has surrendered to police.

According to police sources, 25-year-old Marquis Graham turned himself in to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to be extradited to Gaston County, where is being sought on a warrant for first-degree murder.

#BREAKING Marquis Graham has reportedly turned himself in to CMPD. Gaston Co. detectives are on the way to pick him up. pic.twitter.com/8gjPoY51SV — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) November 7, 2017

Gaston County Police issued the warrant against Graham after 2-year-old Kye Abdul Rashid was pronounced dead at CaroMont Regional Hospital in Gastonia Sunday.

Investigators said Graham and the victim’s mother lived together with her two young children, including the deceased child. Gaston County DHHS is also involved in the investigation, police said.

"It's just a real surprise," said Kaitlyne Stamm, a Gaston County resident. "For about six hours, there were two crime scene vans out front and there was (sic) three cop cars out front."

