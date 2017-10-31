Man cited for bringing loaded gun to CLT airport

Photo submitted by the TSA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says a man was caught carrying a loaded handgun through Charlotte Douglas Airport's security Tuesday morning.

A little after 7 a.m., a TSA officer detected a loaded 0.380 handgun as the man's carry-on bag passed along the conveyor belt in the checkpoint X-ray machine at Checkpoint A. The male passenger was later questioned and cited for carrying a weapon on airport property.

TSA says officers have detected 51 firearms at CLT checkpoints in 2017. TSA found 54 at CLT last year.

TSA said passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

For more information on traveling with a firearm, visit TSA.gov.

