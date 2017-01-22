Man dies after being shot 8 times outside home, police say

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in Chesterfield County are investigating after they say a man was shot eight times outside his home Saturday night.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting around 11 p.m. on Hillian Edwards Road just outside of Cheraw. Police identified the victim was 28-year-old James Henderson.

Witnesses told deputies that Henderson had returned from driving a friend home when he said that people were out to kill him. They told deputies that Henderson received a series of phone calls with the final call being from a person asking him to come outside before he was confronted by four or five suspects. Investigators say that's when witnesses heard eight gunshots being fired.

Henderson ran across the road after being shot and was found dead in a wooded area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.

