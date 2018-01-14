Man facing life-threatening injuries after being stabbed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning.
According to officials, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the 6900 block of Winding Cedar Trail around 3:12 a.m.
When they arrived, officers said they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
All subjects involved in the incident remained on scene and were interviewed by detectives, CMPD said.
