Man fatally shot after dispute at east Charlotte sweepstakes, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in east Charlotte overnight.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at Queen City Skillsville in the 5600 block of Albemarle Road just after midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified by police.

#CMPD on scene of deadly shooting. Witness says a security guard shot a man who pulled a gun on another person. #wcnc #breaking pic.twitter.com/s6a4MJ2W5G — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) August 23, 2017

Investigators said two people inside the business got into an argument when the victim went outside and returned with a handgun. Police said the man pointed the gun at the other person before a security guard saw the altercation and fatally shot the victim with a handgun.

The manager of the business told NBC Charlotte that the shooting followed an attempted armed robbery. The manager and multiple witnesses said two men burst into the business with guns, telling people to get on the ground before the security guard shot one of the suspects.

CMPD said one person was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives. Police are not searching for any suspects in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

