Man found dead in Salisbury, homicide investigation underway

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Salisbury Police and the SBI are conducting a homicide investigation after officers located a body with gunshot wounds Sunday.

Salisbury Police was called to a residence in the 600 block of Williams Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 24-year-old Kornell Cook near the back door.

Officials did not say if they have identified any suspects connected to this case. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

© 2017 WCNC.COM