Man found dead near Uptown sparks homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police now says they are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in northeast Charlotte just outside of Uptown Tuesday afternoon.

38-year-old Jospeh Bellamy was found in a residence near Uptown with what is currently being called unknown trauma.

Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Officers responded to an assist Medic call for service in the 900 block of N. College Street around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

CMPD considers this an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

