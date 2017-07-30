Man found dead on High Rock Lake, officials say

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – Rowan County officials are investigating after a man was found dead on High Rock Lake Sunday night.

According to Rowan Communications, rescue crews were called to the lake a little before 5 p.m. Sunday. A little over five hours later, officials located the victim’s body.

The victim has not been identified and authorities have not released any information regarding circumstances that led to the man’s death.

